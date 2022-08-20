Kerala police official held for supplying drugs

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 The Kerala excise department on Saturday took a civil police official into custody for supplying MDMA and marijuana to a buyer, who has also been taken into custody.

Acting on a tip-off that the role of certain police officials should be probed on suspicion of supplying drugs, the excise officials were monitoring the activities of some policemen when they stumbled upon M.J. Shahnawaz, who was attached to the Idukki Armed Reserve Police Camp.

Shahnawaz was caught red-handed while supplying the banned substances to a buyer.

The hilly district of Idukki borders Tamil Nadu with several roads leading to the neighbouring state which are believed to be used by the drugs smugglers.

