Kerala reports 1,421 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Kerala reported 1,421 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to the state government, the state has 11,879 active cases.

The bulletin said that 2,130 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

As many as 13 people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours and 71 deaths were added as per new guidelines of the central government.

With this, the death toll in the state has gone up to 66,462.

( With inputs from ANI )

