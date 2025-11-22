Kerala reviewing Central labour codes with focus on worker protection: Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 Kerala Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Saturday reiterated that the state would not adopt any anti-worker stance while implementing the Central Government's new labour codes.

Sivankutty said the state government is carefully evaluating the proposed reforms to ensure that Kerala's long-standing traditions of labour protection, trade union rights, and social security are not undermined.

"We are firm that Kerala would not permit any move that weakens the rights of workers or dilutes the influence of trade unions, which play a vital role in maintaining industrial harmony and safeguarding employee welfare," said the Minister.

While acknowledging that simplification of labour laws should contribute to creating an industry-friendly environment, Sivankutty stressed that this goal must not come at the cost of worker dignity.

"Any labour reform must ultimately enhance the quality of life of workers," he said.

"Kerala will prioritise fair wages, comprehensive health and safety measures, stronger social security coverage, and decent working conditions," added Sivankutty.

He further emphasised that reforms must be designed to protect -- not compromise -- the basic rights and livelihood of workers, who form the backbone of the state's economy.

The minister said state-level rules aligned with the Central labour codes will only be framed after thorough consultations with all major trade unions, employer associations, and representatives from the industrial sector.

"The government intends to build consensus on key provisions before finalising any regulatory framework," added Sivankutty.

Sivankutty confirmed that necessary safeguards will be built into the rules to ensure that no existing or new provision negatively affects Kerala's workers.

"The government is committed to ensuring that every worker in the state receives adequate protection, both in law and in practice," he added.

Kerala, known for its strong labour traditions, has repeatedly highlighted that policy changes should balance industrial growth with worker welfare.

The minister's statement underscores the state's position that development cannot be pursued at the expense of social justice and labour rights.

