Kerala Schools Introduce 'Water Bell' to Combat Dehydration Amid Rising Temperatures

As temperatures soar in Kerala, the state government is proactively implementing measures to safeguard the well-being of students by introducing a water-bell system in schools. This innovative initiative is designed to remind students to stay hydrated amidst the sweltering summer heat.

Kerala sets a precedent as the first state in India to adopt such a system, initially testing it in specific areas back in 2019 in light of rising temperatures. Encouraged by Kerala's successful implementation, states like Karnataka and Telangana have since followed suit. Now, Kerala aims to expand this practice to all schools statewide in response to the increasing mercury levels.

As part of this new initiative, schools will ring the bell twice daily, at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm, to remind students to drink water. Acknowledging the critical role of hydration, particularly amidst rising temperatures attributed to climate change, the education department is committed to ensuring that students stay adequately hydrated during school hours.

The introduction of the water-bell system is driven by the imperative to address dehydration and associated health concerns among students. Scheduled breaks of five minutes each will afford students the chance to replenish their fluids, thereby reducing the likelihood of heat-related illnesses.

Simultaneously, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an alert noting above-normal maximum temperatures in four districts: Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha. The agency has advised against prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, citing the potential risk of sunstrokes.