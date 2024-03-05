Kerala Tragedy: Five of Family Found Dead in Rented Home in Pala; Police Suspect Suicide

A shocking incident was reported in Kerala after five members of the same family were found dead in their rented home near Pala on Tuesday, March 5.

The victims have been identified as 44-year-old Jaison Thomas, a native of Njandupara, Akalakunnam, along with his wife and three children below the age of 10. According to the reports, the family was in a rental house in the Poovarani Kochukottaram area.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Set on Fire by Male Friend Over Heated Argument in Thiruvananthapuram, Succumbs to Burn Injuries.

Jaison was found hanging, and the bodies of his wife and children were found lying on the bed with signs of bleeding, police told news agency PTI.

Earlier in the morning, a 46-year-old woman died in Thiruvananthapuram, succumbing to the over 90% burns she suffered the previous night after being set on fire by a male friend. The man, who also suffered around 60-70% burns in the incident, is currently recovering at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, reported news agency PTI.