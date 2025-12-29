Kerala Tragedy: Toddler Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Stone While Playing at Home in Malappuram

Kerala: In an unfortunate incident, a one-year-old boy died after accidentally swallowing a stone while playing in his home courtyard in Changaramkulam, Malappuram. Deceased identified as Aslam Nooh, son of Mahroof and Rumana of Koyyamkottu, Thekkumuri, Pallikkara, Changaramkulam. According to PTI, child was playing in courtyard, he picked stone from ground and swallowed it.

This incident occurred on Sunday, December 28 evening, initially he was rushed to private hospital following the incident. Later shifted to a private hospital in Kottakkal, but unfortunately he died later in the night.

About Incident

A stone lodged in a child's throat, causing severe breathing difficulties and ultimately choking the child to death, according to hospital officials. Changaramkulam police have not registered a case due to the child's age and preliminary findings confirming the cause of death. The body was released to relatives for burial at a local mosque on Monday.