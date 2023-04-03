Kerala: War memorial inaugurated in Kannur's Mayyil, martyrs remembered

Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 3 : A war memorial of soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty was inaugurated in Mayyil town of Kannur district in Kerala on Monday.

The memorial was built near the Mayyil bus stand in Kannur and the initiative was undertaken by the ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, Mayyil.

Kannur DSC Station Commander Colonel Lokendra Singh inaugurated the memorial.

The details of Paramveer Chakra awardees, two nine feet tall statues of fallen heroes, a model of INS Vikrant, names of 47 local warriors who laid down their lives, a model of cannon etc were inscribed on the memorial.

Senior military officers paid homage to the fallen heroes on the occasion and paid floral tributes.

The architects of the memorial- Havildar Harindran K Kutiatur, Murali Eramala, KC Devi, CP Saraswati, and Babu Panneri, were honoured at the function.

