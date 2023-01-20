Kerala Women's panel chief condemns attack on DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal

The Kerala Commission for Women chief Advocate P Satheedevi on Friday condemned the attack on her Delhi counterpart Swati Maliwal, in the wee hours of Thursday, by saying that the attack against Maliwal is an attack against the entire women community.

The Chairperson of the Commission for Women in Kerala P Satheedevi said, "The incident reveals that there is a need for great concern over the alarming situation of the security of Women in the Capital. The attack against Delhi WC Chairperson is literally the attack against the entire women's community.

"The culprit be brought before the law at the earliest and ensure that he gets maximum punishment for the heinous act he had done," The State Women's panel chief said in a press release.

Earlier on Thursday, a man inside a car, later found to be in an inebriated state, allegedly "molested" and "dragged" Delhi Women Commission chief Swati Maliwal when her hand got stuck in his car's window at around 3:11 am opposite AIIMS gate 2 in the national capital.

According to Maliwal's complaint, when she was standing on the footpath, a white-coloured vehicle approached her whose driver offered her a lift and started insisting that she sit inside the car.

"When she refused again and went near the driver's side window to reprimand him the man rolled up the car's glass window and her hand got stuck and she got dragged for about 10-15 metres," the DCP Chowdhary said.

However, the police later intercepted the vehicle and arrested the accused, namely Harish Chandra, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

The accused was later sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Delhi Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

