Kerala’s first BJP mayor strikes combative note, orders probes into civic irregularities

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 Days after assuming office as Kerala’s first BJP Mayor, V.V. Rajesh has adopted an uncompromising stance, launching a scathing attack on decades of CPI(M)-led Left governance in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and alleging deep-rooted corruption in civic administration.

In his first major intervention, Rajesh flagged what he termed the “misuse” of electric buses allotted to the capital city, signalling a clear departure from past practices. On Tuesday, Rajesh demanded that all e-buses operating outside the city limits be recalled immediately and confined strictly to routes within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area.

Rajesh has already pointed out that the buses were being run in other locations due to political pressure, and not in keeping with the spirit of the original allocation. “The e-buses were sanctioned to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and should benefit city residents. Those sent outside must be brought back at once,” he said.

Rajesh also emphasised that the Corporation must receive its fair share of revenue from the services. He made it clear that the agreement with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would be scrutinised and that no individual or small group had the authority to alter contractual terms.

“What the Corporation has received should be used for the benefit of people within its jurisdiction,” he said, asserting that the buses were provided by the Centre specifically for the capital city.

The Mayor’s assertive stance has coincided with a growing political confrontation between the BJP and the CPI(M) in the Corporation. Tensions escalated further after former DGP and BJP councillor R. Sreelekha demanded that former Mayor and current CPI(M) MLA V.K. Prasanth vacate an office he continues to occupy in a Corporation-owned building.

The issue has added to the sharp exchanges between the two parties in the immediate aftermath of the mayoral changeover.

Beyond the transport issue, Rajesh has announced that a comprehensive inquiry will be done into alleged large-scale irregularities in the leasing of Corporation buildings and commercial spaces. Preliminary findings, he said, indicate that several shop rooms and buildings have been unofficially transferred to third parties for hefty sums, with original allottees no longer in occupation.

Rajesh has directed the Corporation Secretary to submit all relevant documents related to such leases, signalling that further action is imminent.

