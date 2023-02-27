Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women, K Annamalai congratulates

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Monday congratulated National executive committee member Kushbhu Sundhar for being nominated as a Member of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Taking to Twitter K Annamalai tweeted, "On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, congratulations to @BJP4India National executive committee member Smt. @khushsundar avl for being nominated as a Member of the National Commission for Women. This is a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women's rights!"

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar from Tamil Nadu has been nominated as a National Commission for Women member.

"I thank our H'ble PM @narendramodi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. I shall strive hard to protect, preserve & nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps and bounds under your leadership. Looking forward eagerly. #JaiHind@NCWIndia," Sundar tweeted.

Khushbu Sundar is currently the BJP's National executive committee member.

( With inputs from ANI )

