‘Killer’ CEO mother is a Harvard alum, Sanskrit topper

In a shocking incident that has reverberated across the nation, a 39-year-old founder of an artificial intelligence startup is accused of smothering her four-year-old son with a pillow at a resort in Goa. Subsequently, the alleged perpetrator reportedly concealed the child's body in the trunk of a taxi, which she had hired to flee from Goa to Bengaluru. The grim details of this crime were disclosed by the police on Tuesday, following the arrest of the suspect en route to Bengaluru. The incident has sent shock waves throughout the country. Seth was sent to police custody for six days by a judicial magistrate in Mapusa, North Goa.

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old founder of Bengaluru-based firm The Mindful AI, established her company in 2020. Known for her outspoken demeanor, Seth had a notable background, having served as a fellow and affiliate at Harvard University. Described as "brilliant and passionate about the open internet," she successfully carved out a professional niche, combining her academic expertise in physics with a keen interest in Sanskrit.

Prior to the tragic events that unfolded, Suchana Seth had an extensive and diverse professional journey. After working as a data analyst in multiple Bengaluru-based companies, she furthered her education by obtaining a postgraduate diploma in Sanskrit from the Ramkrishna Institute in Culture.

Her career trajectory took an international turn when she became a Ford Mozilla Open Web Fellow at the Mozilla Data and Society Research Institute in New York, contributing from 2016 to 2017. Following this, she spent two significant years in Boston, first as a fellow and later as an affiliate, at the esteemed Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society and Harvard University. Seth's diverse experiences and affiliations showcased her commitment to both the technical aspects of her field and her interest in broader cultural and societal contexts.

Her life story unfolded across various prestigious locations, including New York and Boston, before she returned to Bengaluru in 2019. Yet, in the high-achieving environment of India's Silicon Valley, where top achievers abound, Suchana Seth's trajectory was not an uncommon one. However, recent events have cast a shadow over her previously impressive professional and personal journey.

Authorities suggest that Seth's ongoing divorce proceedings, initiated two years ago, and the constrained access to her son due to a court order may have played pivotal roles in the tragic incident. A family court in Bengaluru had previously granted the father custody between 10 am and 4 pm every Sunday.

Seth, who pursued physics at the University of Calcutta, subsequently served as a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru from 2008 to 2011, as outlined by senior police officers. The shocking developments surrounding her personal life have cast a somber light on her academic and professional achievements.