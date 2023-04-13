Killing of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, Ghulam 'huge success': UP STF over encounter

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 : The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday termed the encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and another accused Ghulam, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, as a "huge success".

A top police official said that both the wanted persons in the Umesh Pal murder case has been eliminated and they were possessing foreign-made sophisticated weapons.

UP STF, Additional director general, Amitabh Yash told that the STF team was fully prepared.

"The STF team was successful in tracking them down after a lot of hard work. We had the information that they had sophisticated weapons. The STF team was fully prepared. Asad and Ghulam, the main shooters in the Umesh Pal murder, were tracked down and killed in an encounter today," he said.

"This was an important and challenging case. The killing of these two criminals (Asad & Ghulam) is a huge success," he said.

The STF ADG said that it was not easy to catch a person who had killed a man (Umesh Pal) who was a witness against them and had protection from the police.

The official said that the police are leaving no stone unturned to nab all criminals.

"They possessed foreign-made weapons which are rare. We are making efforts to arrest all the criminals who have come to light. STF has put in full might," he said.

Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and aide was killed in an encounter by a team of 12 members of UP STF in Jhansi today. One British Bulldog Revolver .455 bore and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol were recovered from them.

The bodies of criminals Asad and Ghulam were brought to Jhansi Medical College for examination.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on 'law and order' after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son, Asad, in an encounter.

CM Yogi also lauded the Special Task Force (STF) team which was involved in the shootout.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, Yogi was apprised about the encounter by the Principal Secretary (Home).

A report was also placed before the Chief Minister on this entire matter.

"After the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide, CM Yogi Adityanath took a meeting on law and order. CM Yogi praised UP STF as well as DGP, Special DG law and order and the entire team," UP CMO said in a statement.

"Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary Home informed the CM about the encounter. A report was placed in front of the CM on this whole matter," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor