Kingpin of liquor scam ran away fearing ED summons’: BJP’s Sambit Patra targets Kejriwal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra targetted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.Sambit Patra said that Kejriwal “ran away” fearing the ED summons and alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is the “kingpin” of the liquor scam. Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Delhi in Thursday, Patra stated, “It is evident that those who called themselves honest are not only dishonest, but shameless too,” said BJP leader Sambit Patra addressing the press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.He raised several questions on Kejriwal’s reluctance to face the ED’s summons, asserting, “Today you don’t want to appear before the Enforcement Directorate and ask how in what capacity have you been called?…You have been called by ED as you are the ocean of corruption, as the source of corruption from where corruption emerges in Delhi.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in an excise policy-linked case and wrote to the agency demanding withdrawal of the notice summoning him, claiming it was “illegal and politically motivated”.The Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 is being probed by the ED and the CBI, as it allegedly favoured certain liquor dealers, an allegation that AAP has strongly denied.On Wednesday, Kejriwal's party alleged that the Chief Minister would be the first to be arrested as part of the BJP's plan to target top INDIA alliance leaders, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the case in February this year. The ED arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail. His bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court earlier this week.