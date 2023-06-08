Kiren Rijiju participates in beach cleaning programme in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 : On the occasion of World Oceans Day, Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju participated in a beach cleaning programme at Chennai's Besant Nagar Beach on Thursday.

"We have gathered here not only to clean the beaches but also to send a loud and clear message on this World Ocean Day, on how to keep our beaches clean," said Rijiju.

The United Nations has designated June 8 as World Oceans Day - a day for humanity to celebrate the ocean.

World Oceans Day is being marked in a variety of ways across the world. A number of new campaigns have been launched in a bid to create awareness of pollution in the oceans. Beach clean-up drives have been initiated in several places.

The ocean covers over 70 per cent of the planet. It is our life source, supporting humanity's sustenance and that of every other organism on earth.

The ocean produces at least 50 per cent of the planet's oxygen, it is home to most of Earth's biodiversity and is the main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world. Not to mention, the ocean is key to our economy with an estimated 40 million people being employed by ocean-based industries by 2030. Even though all its benefits, the ocean is now in need of support.

