Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for questioning India's judiciary

On Constitutional instituions in India, BJP alleging that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has taken over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was done by after his allegations, a big political controversy has ignited in India. Also BJP has taken an aggressive stand against it.

Meanwhile Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju has criticized, also the judicary of India is completely independent. He asserted that India's jidiciary is mentioned with respect at the global level.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that all the constituional instituions of India, including the judiciary are being captured. Responding to that, Kiren Rijiju said that actually I don't want to react to what Rahul Gandhi said, but the way collective efforts are being made from within the country and outside the country, so this matter has become serious. Through this, an attemot is being made to break the image of democracy and judiciary in india. These people are trying to create a picture that the government is interfering in the judiciary in some cases and curbing the judiciary.

Indian judiciary compromises, they say that the government wants to control the judiciary, they are trying to undermine the Indian judiciary. Beacuse of the judiciary of India is completely independent. Attempts are being made to waken our system by undermining the judiciary by attacking the Indian judiciary. A design has been prepared for this. I know everything, but he also made a suggestive statement that I cannot say everything here.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.