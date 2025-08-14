Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises to 36, Over 200 Missing, Says SDRF; Helpline Numbers Issued

The death toll in the cloudburst incident rose to at least 36, including two civil forces personnel, and over 200 are missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday, August 14. According to the Additional Director General of Police, SDRF, over 50 people were injured in flash flooding due to a cloudburst that hit Chashoti village.

#BREAKING: At least 36 people have died and more than 50 are injured in the Kishtwar incident, according to ADGP SDRF. Some of the injured have been shifted to hospitals in Kishtwar pic.twitter.com/cF8wQeLYaP — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2025

The district administration of Chashoti issued a helpline and emergency numbers related to rescue operations. A rescue team, including SDRF, NDRF, and a medical group, brought at least 100 people to safety. According to reports, at least 50 people are still missing.

Help Desk / Control Room Numbers for rescue operations related to the cloudburst incident at Chashoti, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/dN2TGSyEOK — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2025

Chositi is a remote Himalayan village in Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. It is the last village accessible to motor vehicles on the annual pilgrimage route. The sudden deluge swept through the area, forcing authorities to suspend the annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi. Chashoti, the last motorable village on the route, is now the focus of an extensive rescue operation involving local police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and district officials.

Congress leader and leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has expressed grief over the Kishtwar cloudburst deaths, urged the administration to speed up relief and rescue operations, and appealed to Congress workers to assist those in need.

"The news of several deaths and many people missing due to the devastation caused by a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu-Kashmir, is extremely tragic," said Congress leader. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for a swift recovery.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के किश्तवाड़ में बादल फटने से आई तबाही के कारण कई लोगों की मौत और कईयों के लापता होने की ख़बर बेहद दुखद है।



मैं प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और लापता लोगों के जल्द मिलने की आशा करता हूं।



प्रशासन से आग्रह है कि राहत और बचाव कार्यों में… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2025

"I urge the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. I request Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration and provide all possible assistance to those in need," Gandhi added.