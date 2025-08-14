Kishtwar Cloudburst Death Toll Rises to 17; PM Modi Assures All Possible Assistance to Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is closing monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after a cloudburst that struct a village in Kishtwar prompting massive flash flood in Chositi, along Machail Mata temple yatra route. PM said he will provide every possible assistance affected people.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," PM Modi wrote in a X post.

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2025

Meanwhile, large-scale rescue and relief operations have been launched after a massive cloudburst struck a remote village Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing at least 17 people and leading to widespread damage. The disaster hit Chositi, the last motorable village en route to Machail Mata temple, between 12 noon and 1 pm, when a large number of people had gathered for the Machail Mata yatra. The 8.5 kilometre trek to the 9,500-feet-high shrine begins from Chositi.

#BREAKING: Over three dozen people have died and more than 50 are injured in the Kishtwar incident, according to ADGP SDRF. Some of the injured have been shifted to hospitals in Kishtwar pic.twitter.com/Jdk8MwyRQE — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2025

At least 17 persons are confirmed dead but there are fears that the toll could rise further, officials told the news agency PTI, adding that 65 people have been rescued so far. Chositi is about 90 kilometres from Kishtwar town. A 'langar' (community kitchen) set up for the devotees here bore the brunt of the cloudburst, which led to flash floods and washed away several structures, including shops and a security outpost.

Also Read | Kishtwar Cloudburst: 10 to 15 People Killed As Flash Flood Hits Chasoti Village; Machail Mata Yatra Suspended.

Visuals From Spot

VIDEO | Kishtwar, Himachal Pradesh: Massive cloudburst hits the region; visuals show extensive damage and panic in affected areas.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/5K36ADrKqh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2025

Immediately after the calamity struck, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma mobilised rescue teams and headed towards the spot to personally supervise the operations along with the Senior Superintendent of Police. "A massive cloudburst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualties. Administration has immediately swung into action, and the rescue team has left for the site," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in an X post. The minister said he also spoke to the Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner on the matter.

The annual yatra to the Machail Mata shrine was suspended following the tragedy as the authorities mobilised all resources for rescue operations at Chositi, officials said. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed from Udhampur to Kishtwar.