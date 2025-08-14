Kishtwar Cloudburst: 10 to 15 People Killed As Flash Flood Hits Chasoti Village; Machail Mata Yatra Suspended

10 15 people were killed as a massive cloudburst struck Chasoti village in the Padder sub-division of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, which triggered flash flooding along the Machail Mata Yatra route on Thursday, August 14. Several people were injured, including children, which possibly increased the casualty count, as per reports.

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to the Kishtwar district. NDRF said the team of 180 members equipped with modern gadgets were rushed from its Udhampur base.

Dude to a cloudburst, a sudden flash flood washed away people into the water, along the Machail Mata Yatra route, forcing authorities to cancel the annual pilgrimage. After receiving the information, the rescue team rushed to the scene and mobilised all resources, including police personnel, NDRF, SDRF teams, and a group of medical teams.

12 bodies recovered from cloudburst-hit village in J-K's Kishtwar area, toll could go up: officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2025

Kishtwar Cloudburst Videos

10 feared dead as massive cloudburst hits Kishtwar’s Chishoti on Machail Mata Yatra route#kishtwar#machailmatayatrapic.twitter.com/kVSl7lIuAk — Kashmir Outlook (@kashmiroutlook1) August 14, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that his team is in touch with the district administration. He said all measures are being taken for relief and rescue operations. He also extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar, extending condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister's office is in touch with the district administration and all the measures for relief and rescue are being taken. — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 14, 2025

A video shared on X shows an SUV stuck in a flooding river after the flash floods that trigger due to cloudburst in Chasoti.

NDRF Team on Site

BREAKING: Cloudburst in Chositi area of Padder, Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. NDRF teams, helicopters on the site #Cloudburst#JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/YwHe2P1QGN — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 14, 2025

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh took a review of the situation on the phone with Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Sharma. Singh wrote in a post on X, "Just spoke to DC Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, after receiving an urgent message from LoP Jammu and Kashmir and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma. A massive cloudburst in the Chositi area could result in substantial casualties. The administration has immediately swung into action, and the rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made."

"I got a call from J&K LoP and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma about a massive cloudburst in the area which he represents. It also happens to be the route of the popular Machail Mata Yatra which takes place there. The cloudburst is of a massive scale, which could possibly lead to substantial casualties. We immediately got in touch with the District authorities, who were also at a loss, as it had taken everyone by surprise. They have already started moving towards the site of the incident. Very soon we will know more details. Every possible assistance will be provided. The administration will also make arrangements for heli-rescue for medical treatment," he told the media.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma confirmed that rescue operations have been launched in the affected area. Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha expressed his anguish over the incident and added, "Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured."

"Today we received very bad news that a cloudburst occurred at Chashoti. Our DC, SSP, and SDM have reached the spot, along with the rescue and relief team. We will share further details as they come in," ADC Kishtwar Pawan Kotwal said.