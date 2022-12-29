Kites featuring late singer Sidhu Moosewala on high demand in Ludhaiana

Ahead of Lohri festival, the kites with the picture of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala bagged the top spot for the buyers in Ludhiana. The kites with pictures of PM Narendra Modi, singer Mankirt Aulakh, Babbu Maan are also in the race. But the late punjabi singer seems to exert a strong influence over the young generation of Punjab. A shopkeeper of Ludhiana Sunil Kumar Gumber says, "Sidhu Moosewala was an icon. As soon as the kites come to the shop, they are getting sold in the blink of an eye. People coming from villages especially are demanding for kites. Advance orders are being placed as well." Another shopkeeper Gaurav Chandla told, "This time Sidhu Moosewala is on high demand. Any child who comes to the shop asks for Moosewala's kite. People are coming from different districts of Punjab to buy kites. Moosewala-kites are sure hit this year in the market."

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29 this year.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including that of Moosewala.Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer in a Facebook post in May.

Goldy Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor