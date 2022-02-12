Kochi: A retired man fights against mosquito menace alone

A 62-year-old retired employee from Cochin Port Trust's fire service department is fighting alone against the mosquito menace in Kochi by spraying insecticides in his morning walk daily.

PP Jacob, who bought two hand pumps and insecticides, is spraying them in open drainages and the areas where the mosquito population is high.

Jacob started this two weeks back when his friends who accompanied him for the morning walks complained about the mosquito menace. "I retired in 2018. After that, I go for walk every morning. My friends have been talking about this mosquito problem several times. Following that, I bought two hand pumps and insecticides. I am also using the disinfectants of COVID to sanitise," PP Jacob said.

In this short span of time, he starts spraying in the public spaces apart from the open drainages. He said, "I used this at the market and at the auto-rickshaw stand apart from the open drainages." He is doing this to open the eyes of the corporation authorities. But it seems that the authorities' eyes are still closed.

( With inputs from ANI )

