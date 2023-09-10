Kodanad case takes new turn after kin of accused name AIADMK leaders

Published: September 10, 2023

Chennai, Sep 10 The infamous Kodanad murder and heist case has taken a fresh turn after the brother ...

Chennai, Sep 10 The infamous Kodanad murder and heist case has taken a fresh turn after the brother of the first accused levelled allegations against AIADMK leaders, including party general secretary and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and a group of other leaders.

C. Dhanabal, brother of C. Kanagaraj, the first accused who was killed in a road accident, levelled allegations that senior AIADMK leaders were involved in the Kodanad case.

