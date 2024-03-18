Kolkata: 10 Rescued After Under-Construction Building Collapses, Search On for Survivors

Late on Sunday night, officials reported that an under-construction building collapse in the Hazari Mollah Bagan area of Garden Reach resulted in the rescue of at least 10 individuals. The collapsed structure, a five-storey building, prompted ongoing search efforts to locate any trapped survivors amidst the rubble.

A police official stated that a building under construction collapsed late on Sunday night in the Garden Reach area. Several individuals have been rescued, and the operation to rescue others is ongoing. Ambulances were stationed at the spot.

A 5 storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134.

This particular area falls under the so called 'citadel' of Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata and Municipal Affairs Minister.



In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief. I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it Fire Servicemen, Police or any other team, he said. Adhikari also posted images from the scene of the building collapse.

