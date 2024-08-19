Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: AIIMS Resident Doctors to Provide Elective OPD Services Outside Nirman Bhawan

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at AIIMS Delhi will conduct elective OPD services today outside the Nirman Bhawan, which houses the Union Health Ministry. This action is part of ongoing protests in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, RDA AIIMS announced that resident doctors will offer elective OPD services across approximately 36 specialties—including medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, and orthopedics—outside the Nirman Bhawan. Emergency services will remain unaffected at the hospitals. This decision follows discussions with the Action Committee for Central Protection Act and the general body of RDA AIIMS. It was collectively decided to persist with the strike due to unresolved demands, which include suspending academic activities, elective OPDs, ward, and OT services, while continuing to provide emergency services, ICUs, emergency procedures, and emergency OT.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. This tragic incident has ignited nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

