Kolkata: Drone-Like Objects Spotted Over Night Sky, Investigation Underway

Several drone-like objects were recently spotted hovering over the night sky in Kolkata, prompting the police to investigate the matter from all angles, including the possibility of espionage. At least 8-10 such objects were found flying over the Hastings area, the Vidyasagar Setu and Maidan on Monday night, May 19.

A senior bureaucrat in the state administration said the Centre has also sought a report from the West Bengal government over the incident. Personnel at the Hastings Police Station first spotted these flying objects, which resembled drones.

"These drone-like-objects were seen flying from the direction of Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district late on Monday. They hovered over the Hastings aera, the Second Hooghly Bridge (Vidyasagar Setu) and Fort William (the army's Eastern Command headquarters)," a police officer said.

He said the drone-like objects were also seen over the Park Circus area in the eastern part of the metropolis before disappearing. The Special Task Force (STF) and the Detective Department of Kolkata Police have already initiated an investigation.