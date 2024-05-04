Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out at Garment Factory in Dashadrone, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A fire erupted at a garment factory located in the New Town area of Dashadrone, Chinarpark, in the north-eastern part of Kolkata on Saturday morning, according to officials. The blaze was noticed at approximately 8 am on the fourth floor of the five-story building, which also accommodates other commercial establishments. Officials have confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities reported as a result of the incident.

Watch:

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a garment factory in Dasdrona, Chinarpark. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Attempts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/4HgEKEnQI1 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024