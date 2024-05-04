Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out at Garment Factory in Dashadrone, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2024 10:18 AM2024-05-04T10:18:55+5:302024-05-04T10:19:18+5:30
A fire erupted at a garment factory located in the New Town area of Dashadrone, Chinarpark, in the north-eastern part of Kolkata on Saturday morning, according to officials. The blaze was noticed at approximately 8 am on the fourth floor of the five-story building, which also accommodates other commercial establishments. Officials have confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities reported as a result of the incident.
Watch:
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a garment factory in Dasdrona, Chinarpark. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Attempts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/4HgEKEnQI1— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024
Four fire tenders were pressed into service to fight the blaze. We are trying to douse the flames from adjacent buildings. There is no threat of the blaze spreading to adjacent houses, a fire brigade official said.
Local TMC MLA Tapas Chatterjee visited the spot to take stock of the situation.