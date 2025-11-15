Kolkata Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Electronics Warehouse in West Bengal, No Casualties Reported (VIDEO)

A major fire broke out at an electronics warehouse on Ezra Street in Kolkata on Saturday morning. Firefighters are working to control the blaze. Twenty fire tenders and nine water jets have been deployed at the scene.

The warehouse stored electrical and electronic goods, causing large plumes of smoke to rise from the site. Director General of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, Ranvir Kumar, said the situation is under control and the fire has been confined.

No casualties have been reported so far. Ranvir Kumar told ANI that the fumes were significant due to the nature of the goods inside. "The situation is under control, more or less...Fire is confined. Since there are electrical and electronic goods inside, the fumes are massive. 20 fire tenders are working here with 9 jets. There is no loss of life here," he said.