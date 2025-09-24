Kolkata Weather Forecast: Relief After Two Days of Rain, Heavy Showers Likely in Coastal Districts Ahead of Durga Pooja

State experienced continuous rainfall since Monday night. In Kolkata rainfall from last two days has lead to waterlogging in many parts ahead of Durga pooja. Although floodwaters remain in some areas, Kolkata residents have had relief as the sun emerged Wednesday morning. However, according to IMD e sky in Kolkata will be mainly cloudy on Wednesday. There is also a possibility of rain. Not only in Kolkata, but also in the entire South Bengal, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain on Wednesday.

Heavy rain may occur in the two coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura. Heavy rain may occur in West Midnapore, Jhargram and the two coastal districts next Saturday as well.

The Meteorological Department had earlier informed that there is no possibility of heavy rain in Kolkata on Wednesday. However, it is not said that there will be no rain at all. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast in most places in Kolkata on Wednesday as well. Along with this, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also expected. At the same time, there will be humidity-related discomfort. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Wednesday may be around 31 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may be around 26 degrees Celsius. Although rain is forecast in Kolkata till next Saturday, there is no possibility of heavy rain for now. The weather may improve slightly from Sunday.

At the same time, the sea is also currently rough. The Meteorological Department has said that winds may blow at a speed of more than 45 kilometers per hour in the north Bay of Bengal and the sea adjacent to the West Bengal-Odisha coast. The Meteorological Department has prohibited fishermen from going to sea till next Saturday. A low pressure may form over the northwest and adjacent central Bay of Bengal tomorrow and Thursday. It may further intensify and move westwards and reach somewhere between the Andhra and Odisha coasts on Friday. Due to this, the Meteorological Office has forecast moderate rains in Kolkata and South Bengal districts for now.

