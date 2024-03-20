Korean Cultural Center in Delhi Celebrates Holi, Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Koreans are often fascinated by Indian customs and traditions. With the festival of colors, Holi, approaching, celebrations have already begun in many parts of India. Even at the Korean Cultural Center in Delhi, everyone is seen enjoying the festival. A video of Koreans enjoying the colors has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | Delhi: Holi celebrations underway at Korean Cultural Centre at Lajpat Nagar. pic.twitter.com/A9FjwJN654 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024



In Video we can see how Korean's are decked up in traditional costume dancing to Indian music. The smile on face says everything. This Korean Cultural is located in Lajpat Nagar area.