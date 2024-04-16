Kovai Rising: DMK Releases Manifesto for Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Tamil Nadu

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has released its manifesto titled 'Kovai Rising,' outlining a series of development initiatives aimed at propelling the growth and progress of Coimbatore and its surrounding areas.

The party, in its manifesto, promised to introduce Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains from Coimbatore. This move is expected to improve intra-city connectivity and provide commuters with a more efficient mode of transportation.

Further, the manifesto states the development of the Vilankurichi scheme road, which plays a crucial role in enhancing connectivity within Coimbatore and its neighbouring areas. This initiative aims to upgrade infrastructure and ease traffic congestion in the region. The manifesto proposes the establishment of a dedicated freight corridor between Chennai, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi.

The DMK promises to complete the broad-gauge railway project connecting Mettupalayam, Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, and Erode. This project holds the potential to enhance connectivity between various towns and cities in the region. The manifesto commits to accelerating the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project and commencing Phase-1 in a time-bound manner.