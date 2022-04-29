K'taka acid attack case; police intensify search for accused

Bengaluru, April 29 Karnataka police have stepped up efforts to arrest the accused who is absconding after carrying out acid attack on a 23-year-old woman near her work place at Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru.

According to Kamakshipalya police, three special teams have been on the job to nab the accused Nagesh.

The police say that all his family members have disappeared after the incident.

The preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused Nagesh had preplanned the acid attack on the girl and escaped.

Nagesh was allegedly in love with the victim, and when she rejected his proposal outrightly, he carried out the acid attack on her.

Police sources explained that the accused had poured 1 litre of acid on the girl while he had worn thin gloves so that it wouldn't hurt him a bit.

The victim was dropped by her father to her office at 8.30 am on Friday. The accused Nagesh sat in an auto wearing thin gloves and holding an acid bottle ready near her office and waiting for her arrival.

The victim waited outside the office as it was yet to open. She observed Nagesh coming towards her with a bottle and she started running from the spot. The accused chased her and poured all the acid from the bottle on her. After the attack, when the girl collapsed with pain, without remorse, the accused left the place.

The police have gathered inputs of the accused going to the court and pleading with advocates to argue for him and get bail. After failing to get any advocate, the accused is absconding.

The victim had called up her father after the attack.

She was shifted to nearby Lakshmi Hospital at 8.50 a.m.

She recorded her statement to the police and later was shifted to Saint John's Hospital.

Further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor