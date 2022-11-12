K'taka: CID probe ordered in police custody death case

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 12 The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the probe into the mysterious death of a 45-year-old accused in police custody in Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

Basanagouda Patil, a resident of Bellada Bagewadi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district, was picked up by Belagavi Rural police in connection with a ganja case.

He was brought to Belagavi from his native village for interrogation. During interrogation, he fell sick and was rushed to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), where he succumbed on Friday.

The case is being considered as custodial death and handed over to the CID. The police maintain that the accused was taken into custody in connection with an old case. He started vomiting and sweating and was taken to a private hospital first.

When his condition worsened, he was admitted to BIMS. As per doctors, he suffered a heart attack. Though proper treatment was given, he didn't survive, police said.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr Boralingaiah stated that there would be an impartial inquiry regarding the case. If any mistake from the police department is found, action would be taken.

Meanwhile, his family members have alleged that the death had occurred due to negligence of police.

If he was taken to the hospital on time, he would have been alive, they added.

Further investigation is on.

