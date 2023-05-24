K'taka: Cong MLA Sudhakar's supporters protest outside CM Siddaramaiah's residence demanding ministerial post

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 : Supporters of Congress MLA D Sudhakar staged a protest outside Karnataka Chief Minister D Siddaramaiah's residence on Wednesday demanding a ministerial post for him.

D Sudhakar is an MLA of Congress from Hiriyur Assembly Constituency.

Congress workers were carrying posters of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Sudhakar and also raised slogans in support of D Sudhakar during the protest.

The police blocked the protestors with barricades as the workers chanted slogans demanding that MLA Sudhakar be given a ministerial post.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) concluded in Bengaluru earlier today.

On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of deliberation following a landslide victory in Karnataka.

Congress leaders RV Deshpande, HK Patil, MB Patil and Lakshmi Hebbalkar proposed Siddaramaiah's name.

Shivakumar moves a resolution to elect Siddaramaiah as a new CLP leader. All members endorsed it unanimously.

Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, and DK Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.

