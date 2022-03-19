K'taka court acquits 28 accused in mosque attack case

Mandya (Karnataka), March 19 A court in Karnataka has acquitted 28 accused persons who were charged of attacking a mosque 15 years ago.

The verdict was given by the JMFC Second Additional Civil Court on Friday.

In 2007, a 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' (saffron flag) was hoisted in Maddur of Mandya district, which was later burnt by miscreants

Enraged by this, Hindu activists barged inside the mosque in the same locality. The activists vandalised and torched the mosque.

The police had lodged a case against 47 persons in connection with the case. A chargesheet was filed against 28 people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor