K’taka DyCM Shivakumar slams Kumaraswamy over obscene video scandal

Bengaluru, May 8 Karnataka Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday slammed former CM and JD(S) state chief H.D. Kumaraswamy over the alleged obscene video scandal.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru, Shivakumar said, “If Kumaraswamy has any shame left, he should first meet the families of victims of the alleged sex scandal and pacify them and give courage to them...People say many victims are JD(S) leaders,” he added.

Reacting to charges by Kumaraswamy that SIT has been turned into the 'Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Surjewala Investigating Team’, the DYCM called Kumaraswamy the king of blackmail and alleged that he is threatening the officers.

“Let him (Kumaraswamy) come to the session and discuss the matter in the Assembly. Before that, let him stand by his words. Kumaraswamy said that his name and his father, former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s name should not be taken as H.D. Revanna’s family had no connection and they are separated. Kumaraswamy also stated that one who commits wrong will have to be punished,” Shivakumar said.

“Kumaraswamy thinks he is the court, he is the judge. Is he an advocate, if so let him go to the court and place his arguments. It is a matter of happiness that Kumaraswamy is attacking me. He is the scriptwriter, director and actor in the whole episode,” Shivakumar said.

When asked whether he had got the pen drives distributed, Shivakumar refuted the charge and stated, "It is being done with the help of BJP."

Earlier, Kumaraswamy attacked the Congress government over the handling of the case. He had alleged that the government pressured the officers to make arrests for political gains. Kumaraswamy also charged that JD(S) MLA and his brother, H.D. Revanna, was arrested as part of a design to finish off former PM H.D. Deve Gowda's family in Karnataka.

