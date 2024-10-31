K'taka govt must withdraw notices issued to farmers & verify all state records: Ex-CM Bommai

Haveri (Karnataka), Oct 31 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the Waqf law is being misused across the state with efforts to designate farmers' agricultural land as Waqf property without following the revenue laws.

Speaking to the media in Shiggaon, BJP leader Bommai has demanded the Congress-led Karnataka government to withdraw notices issued to farmers, conduct a thorough verification of records across the state, and ensure justice for farmers.

He said that the Waqf law is being misused in the state, with revenue laws being ignored.

In land matters, revenue records are final; however, they are being bypassed, and decisions are being based solely on Waqf Adalat's proceedings, the former Deputy Chief Minister added.

"When similar cases occurred previously, those who took the matter to court received justice. Now, however, if an individual files a petition, the entire state's farmers are being issued notices calling their land as Waqf property, creating fear and unrest," he said, calling it the behaviour of an irresponsible government.

After the gazette notification, Deputy Commissioners have acted hastily, BJP leader Bommai added.

"District officials should have a basic understanding, shouldn't they? A comprehensive review is essential," he urged.

"The government directly caused the conflict in Kadakola village in Savanur taluk. Everyone in rural areas lives in harmony, but this government has disrupted it, causing communal tension," he said while targeting the Congress government.

"Since this (Congress) government came into power, there has been an increase in appeasement," Bommai said.

Although the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) promised to withdraw the notices issued to farmers, the process has not yet been completed, said Bommai.

He also insisted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should directly intervene in the matter.

"How is it that just by performing a religious ceremony, land is claimed as Waqf property? For instance, Krishnanagar Tanda has now been designated Waqf property. This shows the government has no understanding at all," Bommai said while criticising the Congress government.

When asked if the CM was engaging in appeasement politics for the sake of leadership, Bommai said, "Appeasement is taking place whether there is an election or not. They're trying to gain an advantage in the upcoming by-elections."

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's statements on the Shakthi scheme, the former Chief Minister said, "These guarantee schemes were created for political mileage during the elections, with no proper preparation. Now they're facing financial troubles, and even their party legislators are criticising them. Now they're talking about reviewing the guarantee schemes just to survive politically."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor