K'taka govt treads firmly to develop most backward district as IT hub

Bengaluru, Dec 3 In a forward-looking initiative, the Karnataka government has taken concrete steps to extend the IT revolution, which has catapulted the state capital Bengaluru as the IT capital of the country, to the taluka and hobli levels across the state.

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), an initiative of the Karnataka government, is working towards transforming one of the most backward districts, Chamarajanagar, into an IT hub.

RProcess has started operations and Fore Front Technologies is in the process of training talent and beginning operations soon. Both are US-based companies specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and medical health services, respectively.

RProcess has hired 100 people with a target of 300, while Forefront Technologies has started with 50 and plans to increase to 100. Both are multinational corporations with offices in the US, says Sudheer K.S., Head of Mysuru Cluster and General Manager of KDEM.

"We are assisting them in acquiring the right resources through academic institutions, identifying suitable office spaces, and understanding the policy incentives available through the IT policy and Beyond Bengaluru policy," Sudheer says.

When KDEM pitched the idea to US companies, they expressed enthusiasm and a willingness to contribute.

"They are 100 per cent aligned with our thoughts," adds Sudheer.

B.V. Naidu, the Chairman of KDEM, told IANS that two IT companies have already commenced operations in Chamarajanagar. If the experiment proves successful in Chamarajanagar, there are plans to replicate it throughout the state, focusing on clusters beyond Bengaluru such as Mysore, Mangaluru and Hubli.

"The buzz is positive. In the last 18 months, around 45 companies have established operations, and another 12 are in the pipeline. About 20 companies have expressed interest in expanding their operations," Naidu opined.

In Chamarajanagar, Fore Front Health Care is about to start it's office, and academic integration for talent is underway.

RProcess has already started in Santhemarahalli village in Chamarajanagar, occupying a two-floor building, Sudheer says.

"The idea is to take companies to where the talent is. We want to reverse migration so that the best talents remain in their villages and towns. There is no illusion about IT jobs," Sudheer emphasises.

"If we start today, 20 years down the line, we will have regional offices all across Karnataka, with the corporate office in Bengaluru," he adds, highlighting the plan to benefit the entire state rather than choking Bengaluru.

Chamarajanagar district, considered one of the most backward and jinxed, has been selected for its uniqueness. The government's experiment is well appreciated by entrepreneurs, even though politicians have traditionally been hesitant to step into the district due to superstitions about losing power.

