K'taka man gets 20 yrs in jail for raping daughter

By IANS | Published: June 1, 2023 12:03 PM 2023-06-01T12:03:02+5:30 2023-06-01T12:25:50+5:30
Davanagere (Karnataka), June 1 A court in Karnataka's Davangere district has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping his daughter.
The district's POCSO Fast Track Special Court passed the order on Wednesday.
The man had sexually exploited his daughter for a long time.
The villagers who came to know about the horrific incident had informed the police.
Harihara Rural police had registered the case and submitted a charge sheet against the accused to the court.
