K’taka Minister heads to Wayanad to oversee relief work

Bengaluru, July 31 On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s instructions, Minister for Labour Santosh Lad has departed for the flood-affected Wayanad region in Kerala to oversee the ongoing relief work.

The Chief Minister has instructed him to coordinate with the Kerala government to provide all necessary aid in the flood-affected areas, including relief operations and the protection of victims, ensuring the safety and health of the people.

Minister Santosh Lad, who departed for Wayanad upon receiving the phone call, is currently in constant contact with the Kerala Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister has directed Minister Lad to take urgent and swift measures for the protection of Kannadigas stranded in the disaster.

Minister Lad has assured that all necessary steps are being taken by the governments of both states.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag stated that she is in touch with Wayanad SP and DC and a helpline is opened for victims from Karnataka. Two rescue teams from the state have joined in the rescue mission in Wayanad, she stated.

Sources said that the bodies of four persons including a child have been recovered from the debris. The deceased have been identified as Leelavathy, her grandson Nihal, natives of Mandya district and Rajendra and Puttasidda Setty from Chamarajanagar district.

The movement of vehicles between Kerala and Karnataka is cut off temporarily in the backdrop of tragedy.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor