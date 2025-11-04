K'taka ministers & officials unresponsive to farmers' distress: State BJP chief Vijayendra

Belagavi, Nov 4 Hitting out at the Karnataka-led Congress government, State BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, said on Tuesday that state Ministers and government officials are not concerned about the welfare of farmers in distress due to severe rains for demanding compensation from the government.

"However, the District In-Charge Minister has shown no concern; departmental officials too have shown no concern; the Revenue and Agriculture Ministers have not toured North Karnataka," alleged BJP leader Vijayendra.

Speaking to the media here, he drew attention to the fact that sugarcane growers in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bijapur and other districts in this region are staging protests and demonstrations.

He insisted that the state government under the Congress leadership must fulfil the legitimate demands of sugarcane growers across the state.

Warning that the state government is neglecting farmers and that the BJP will have to fight on behalf of the farmers, Vijayendra said.

Six million tonnes of sugarcane is being crushed, generating nearly Rs 50,000-55,000 crore in revenue for the state government through taxes from molasses, ethanol and such products. Isn't it the duty of the state government? The state government is not listening to the problems of farmers in distress," he charged.

Farmers are questioning how much concern the Congress-led state government has for farmers and sugarcane growers, he added.

"Thousands of farmers are protesting against the Karnataka government. The government must realise its responsibility and act accordingly," he said.

"The state government has not realised its responsibility and responded; as the Opposition, we are working with a sense of duty. When it comes to farmers who provide food to the nation, we must stand in support of farmers beyond party lines. Therefore, after discussing with our party leaders, I have come here to extend support to the farmers' protest," he added.

"In 2014, during the Winter session in Belagavi, farmer Vithal Arabavi lost his life over the issue of sugarcane price. Yediyurappa too took to the streets in protest and pressured the then Chief Minister to increase the price by an additional Rs 150. His protest was successful at that time," Vijayendra said.

Responding to another query, he added: "A war for the Chief Minister's chair has begun in the last few days. To what level it will escalate will be known after the Bihar election results."

"The farmers of the state are in distress today. During the heavy rains, I toured the Kalyana Karnataka region. Our opposition leaders too toured Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur -- this region, he brought to attention."

Answering the query, Vijayendra insisted that the state government must immediately respond to the farmers' problems.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor