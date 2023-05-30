K'taka RTI activist death case handed over to CID

By IANS | Published: May 30, 2023 10:24 AM 2023-05-30T10:24:05+5:30 2023-05-30T10:40:34+5:30

Bengaluru, May 30 The suspicious death case of an RTI activist in Davanagere district has been handed over ...

K'taka RTI activist death case handed over to CID | K'taka RTI activist death case handed over to CID

K'taka RTI activist death case handed over to CID

Next

Bengaluru, May 30 The suspicious death case of an RTI activist in Davanagere district has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following a complaint by the family members. The department has also suspended a police sub-inspector and a constable in this regard.

The 40-year-old RTI activist was found suspiciously dead near Tolahunase village in Davanagere taluk in the early hours of May 28. The police claimed that H.R. Harish Halli was taken into custody in connection with a police case.

Police maintained that Harish Halli jumped out of an official vehicle in which he was being taken and sustained severe injuries. He was shifted to the hospital and succumbed to injuries later.

Harish, a resident of Kabbala village in Channagiri taluk, faced charges of fabricating property documents and grabbing it. He was arrested from his wife's place in Kakanoora village.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Criminal Investigation Department Andhra pradesh criminal investigation department Crime branch of criminal investigation department Criminal investigation department - crime branch Criminal investigation departments State Criminal Investigation Department Criminal investigations department Kashmirs polices criminal investigation department Criminal investigating department West bengal criminal investigation department