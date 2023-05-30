K'taka RTI activist death case handed over to CID

Bengaluru, May 30 The suspicious death case of an RTI activist in Davanagere district has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following a complaint by the family members. The department has also suspended a police sub-inspector and a constable in this regard.

The 40-year-old RTI activist was found suspiciously dead near Tolahunase village in Davanagere taluk in the early hours of May 28. The police claimed that H.R. Harish Halli was taken into custody in connection with a police case.

Police maintained that Harish Halli jumped out of an official vehicle in which he was being taken and sustained severe injuries. He was shifted to the hospital and succumbed to injuries later.

Harish, a resident of Kabbala village in Channagiri taluk, faced charges of fabricating property documents and grabbing it. He was arrested from his wife's place in Kakanoora village.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor