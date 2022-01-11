KTR dares Oppn for debate on agricultural growth in Telangana

As Rythu Bandhu scheme reached a milestone of depositing Rs 50,000 crore into the bank accounts of farmers, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Infomation Technology and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Monday challenged the Opposition parties to point out any other state which brought revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector like Telangana.

The IT minister dared other state parties to specify any state which spent more than Telangana for farm loan waiver scheme. He challenged all the Opposition parties who were criticising the state government and its policies.

"We have released a white paper on agriculture, unlike the Centre which brought the anti-farmer farm laws," he said,

Adding to that, he said, the TRS government spent Rs 2.71 lakh core for agriculture and allied sectors since the state formation.

The minister said even the Opposition leaders who own farmlands were benefiting from the scheme. He stated that the TRS has no objection to political tourists visiting the state as it might help boost tourism.

Speaking further, Rao said the state government was implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, lift irrigation schemes and also free uninterrupted power supply among other initiatives which fuelled the unprecedented growth of the agriculture sector in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor