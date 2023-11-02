KTR slams Rahul Gandhi for comments on Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad, Nov 2 Bharat Rashatra Samithi (BRS) working President K.T. Rama Rao has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy for their comments on the Kaleshwaram project.

He said that Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy went to inspect the Kaleshwaram project and were propagating that the bridge would break.

“They talk like they are expert engineers,” said KTR.

The BRS leader alleged that these two leaders were showing expansion joints of a bridge and planting fear in people by stating that the bridge would collapse.

The BRS leader lashed out at Rahul Gandhi after he along with Revanth Reddy visited the Medigadda barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram project on Godavari River in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

On the allegation by Congress leaders that there was corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in the Kaleshwaram project, KTR asked when the Telangana government spent Rs 80,000 crore on the project, how could Rs.1 lakh crore corruption take place.

He also termed Kaleshwaram as a blessing for the people of Telangana and the Congress a 'curse' for the people of India.

“Rahul Gandhi does not know history, nor does he make any effort to learn. He should either change the script or change the scriptwriter,” KTR said.

He also asked Rahul Gandhi to know the facts about Kaleshwaram and not just read the script given by the leaders sitting beside him.

Attacking Revanth Reddy, KTR alleged that he is a blackmailer and a corrupt leader who was caught red-handed in the vote-for-note case and is now selling tickets for money.

“Revanth Reddy is more dangerous than Dawood Ibrahim and Charles Sobhraj,” said KTR.

KTR also said that Congress in 2008 laid a plan for the Pranahita project (renamed as Kaleshwaram by BRS) with Rs 40,000 crore but there were no reservoirs, canals, or pump houses.

He recalled the days when people played cricket in the SRSP canal in Manakondur as there was no water during Congress rule.

KTR pointed out that Medigadda was constructed in a place where Shabari, Pranahitha and Godavari meet. The intention was to maintain water in Pranahita River to face drought conditions, if any, in the future.

He also said that BRS government constructed reservoirs, canals, barrages, and pump houses. Talking about the capacities, he said that Mallanna Sagar has 50 TMC, Ranganayaka Sagar 3 TMC, and Konda Pochamma Sagar 12 TMC.

The BRS leader said that Telangana is ranked number one in agriculture production and this became a reality after the BRS government constructed over 10 barrages and reservoirs like Sundilla, Annaram, Medigadda, Mallanna Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar, Kondapochama Sagar, and Gandhamalla.

