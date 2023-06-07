Kuki women protest outside Amit Shah's residence, detained

New Delhi, June 7 A group of women belonging to Manipur's Kuki tribal community staged a protest outside the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday against the ethnic violence in the northeastern state that has so far killed more than 100 people.

The Union Minister had recently visited Manipur from May 29 to June 1.

According to information, the women gathered outside Shah's residence at around 9 a.m.

However, all the protesters were instructed to leave by the Delhi Police, as staging any kind of protest is not allowed in the area.

A Delhi Police official said that upon receiving information about the protest, they dispatched a team to pacify the protesters.

The police initially informed the protesters that assembling outside Shah's house was illegal.

"All the protesters were detained and brought to Jantar Mantar. We informed them that they can stage their protest there if they wanted," the police said.

Manipur has witnessed unprecedented ethnic violence since May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 11 hill districts by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur to protest the Meitei community's demand for a Scheduled Tribe status.

It was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers by the state government from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations in four districts.

