KV Joseph Passes Away: Former Idukki District Police Chief Dies During Morning Walk In Kerala

K.V. Joseph, 67, a retired district police chief of Idukki, tragically collapsed and died during his morning walk on Thursday. The incident occurred near St. Mary’s High School in Arakkulam, close to Moolamattom, Idukki. Despite being rushed by locals to a private hospital in Moolamattom, doctors were unable to save his life. According to The Hindu, Joseph is survived by his wife, Rosamma, and their children, Blesson K. Joseph, Susan Rose, Roshan Rose, and Febin K. Joseph.

During his illustrious career, Joseph held various positions, including sub-inspector, circle inspector, and Dy SP, ultimately retiring as the district police chief of Idukki. His dedication to duty earned him numerous accolades, notably the Chief Minister’s Police Medal in 1993. Reports state that Joseph collapsed suddenly while walking along a familiar route near St. Mary’s High School, a part of his regular morning routine. The exact cause of his collapse remains unknown.Joseph’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Puthenpalli in Arakkulam.