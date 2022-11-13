L-G inaugurates new facilities at NIT Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated a guest house and sports facilities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

During his visit to NIT Srinagar, the L-G interacted with the faculty members and highlighted the impact of technology on society and the role of institutes like NIT in providing valuable human resources to the industry.

During his inaugural address, the L-G said that technological advancement and innovation is an essential drivers of economic growth and social welfare. Technology-enabled innovation and consistent adoption of new technologies are needed to meet the future challenges of Industrial Growth, Energy Security & Urbanization.

The L-G auded NIT Srinagar for doing a commendable job in exploring new ideas to improve the lives of people. The first Technological Innovation Center in the area of innovation & incubation, Greenovator and an MSME Startup Centre has also been established at the NIT, he added.

It is the collective responsibility of mentors & students to harness the power of ideas, enable a culture that supports innovation and bridge the gap between Industry & Academia, the Lt Governor further added.

Observing that the power of innovation can help society to flourish, the Lt Governor entrusted the technical institutes to strive to re-invent the incubation and innovation centres to better meet the expectations of society.

"In-house innovative solutions play an important role in critical areas like security, technical & healthcare for ease of living. Our educational campuses should encourage and nurture curiosity, motivate students to research and provide empowerment and space for experimentation," Sinha said.

Citing the muifold increase registered in acquiring patents by the IITs of the country, the Lt Governor called for setting a target of patent registration every year to promote innovation. We must build institutional infrastructure to scale-up research, ideas for new services and invest in human capacity, he added.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the concerned faculties and director, NIT Srinagar for the cotton industry and space application projects with Russia and Uzbekistan.

Dr. Rakesh Sehgal, director NIT, said that improvement in rankings over the last three years has been made possible due to support provided by the government.

"With the kind of support we are getting, the NIT will reach new levels and unlock many opportunities for the students while contributing to their all-around development," he added.

Prof. Kaiser Bukhari, registrar of NIT Srinagar, presented a vote of thanks on occasion. Pandurang K Pole, divisional commissioner Kashmir;Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, deputy commissioner, Srinagar; Rakesh Balwal, SSP Srinagar, HoDs of various departments and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

