Labour Ministry partners with Amazon to boost job accessibility in India

New Delhi, Sep 26 The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-commerce giant Amazon in a significant step toward enhancing employment accessibility in India.

The MoU, initially set for a period of two years, makes a joint commitment to leverage the National Career Service (NCS) portal for boosting job opportunities in the country.

It will, in particular, promote job opportunities for women and divyang candidates.

“With our partnership with Amazon, we are expanding job accessibility for India’s youth, empowering them to discover the right roles and build a future filled with opportunities and growth,” said Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports.

Under the agreement, Amazon will regularly post job vacancies on the NCS portal and will also conduct hiring through it.

People seeking jobs via the NCS portal will get access to a wider range of opportunities, particularly from Amazon.

Mandaviya noted that the NCS portal “is a game-changer for young job seekers”, as it will offer them various job-related services “under one roof”.

The MoU will also enable local hiring in fields such as logistics, technology, and customer service.

“Integration with a centralised platform like NCS will reduce hiring costs and time and streamline hiring of verified professionals. It is a way forward for economic inclusion,” said Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The NCS portal, operational since July 2015, has been a transformative platform in the employment landscape.

In 2024, the portal crossed the milestone of 2 million active vacancies on a single day, with on an average 15-18 lakh job opportunities listed on the portal.

Currently, the platform boasts over 60 lakh active job seekers and 33.50 lakh active employers.

