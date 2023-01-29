Ladakh admin asks me to sign bond to stop my activities: Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk, the social reformist from Ladakh whose life story inspired the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, has claimed that he was placed under house arrest and also asked by the union territory administration to "sign a bond" that he will not make any statement or participate in any public gatherings over recent happenings in Leh for one month.

"That I undertake that I will not make any comment(s) or issue statements(s) or make a public speech(s)hold or participate in any public assembly(s)/any activity related to recent events in Leh district, at the present times, since it has the potential of endangering the peace and tranquility and law and order in the district or any part thereof for a period of one month (sic)," according to the bond he shared on his twitter handle.

The bond further states that he shall not incite anti-government sloganeering/activity that will breach public peace and shall carry out his fast in the area in which he has been given permission.

"Any violation will attract legal action," it added.

The Ladakh-based innovator who is on 4th day of his five-day fast at 18,380 feet high at the top of Khardung La has also alleged that he is under house arrest as the administration is trying to prevent him from spreading his message and reaching out to people.

Wangchuk had announced a five-day long hunger strike from January 26 to invite the attention of the Central government to the demands of the people of Ladakh including to ensure the safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggested the extinction of nearly 2/3rd of the glaciers in the Union Territory.

He has also asked the government to include the region in the 6th schedule of theConstitution, which allows the administration of some tribal areas as autonomous entities.

"The administration has restricted my fast after 1st day of my protest here citing threats to my life," he tweeted on January 27.

Earlier, while talking to ANI, Wangchuk had stressed that if the carelessness continued and the Ladakh is refrained from being provided protection from the industries, the glaciers here will extinct, thus creating enormous problems due to water scarcity in India and its neighbourhood.

"If measures are not taken, the industries, tourism, and commerce will continue to flourish in Ladakh and will eventually finish it. Recent studies from Kashmir University and other research organizations have concluded that glaciers in Leh-Ladakh will finish nearly to its 2/3rd if they are not properly taken care of. A study by Kashmir Univesity has found that the glaciers surrounded by highways and human activities are melting at a comparatively faster rate," Wangchuk said.

In a 13-minute long video shared by Wangchuk on his YouTube channel, he 'urgently' appealed to the people of the country and the world to help protect the "environmentally sensitive" region of Ladakh. He has also highlighted to PM Modi to intervene and safeguard the ecosystem under the sixth schedule of the Indian constitution.

Born in 1966, Wangchuk, a mechanical engineer and Director of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), was a recipient of the Magsaysay Award in the year 2018.

Wangchuk's personality inspired the fictional character of Phunsukh Wangdu essayed by Aamir Khan in the 2009 film, 3 Ediots.

The Ladakh-based engineer is known for setting up his innovative school, the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), whose campus runs on solar energy and uses no fossil fuels for cooking, lighting, or heating. He set up the SECMOL in 1988 with the aim of supporting Ladakhi children and youth and training the students whom the system termed as failures.

In 1994, Wangchuk launched Operation New Hope to bring reforms to the government school system.

( With inputs from ANI )

