Ladakh is India’s capital of valour and bravery: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, March 24 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday termed the Ladakh region as the country’s capital of valour and bravery.

“Ladakh is India’s capital of valour and bravery just as Delhi is the national capital, Mumbai is the financial capital and Bengaluru is the technology capital,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while celebrating Holi with soldiers in Leh.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and the General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Rashim Bali.

He said that the entire country feels safe as the brave soldiers are protecting the borders and the country is progressing and leading a happy life due to the vigilant soldiers who stand prepared at the borders.

“Every citizen is proud of the Armed Forces as they live far away from their families so that we celebrate Holi and other festivals with our families peacefully. The nation will forever be indebted to our soldiers, and their courage and sacrifices will keep inspiring future generations,” the Defence Minister said.

He also commended their valour, determination and sacrifice as they serve in harsh terrain and inclement weather conditions to protect the motherland.

“I decided to celebrate Holi with the soldiers a day before because I believe that the festivals should first be celebrated by and with the protectors of the country,” the Defence Minister said.

The Defence Minister urged the Chiefs of the three Services to establish a new tradition of beginning the celebrations of the festivals with the soldiers a day before.

“Such celebrations with soldiers on the snowy peaks of Kargil, in the scorching plains of Rajasthan and in the submarines located in the deep seas should become an integral part of our culture,” the Defence Minister said.

He also laid a wreath at the War Memorial, Leh as a mark of solemn tribute to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

--IANS

gcb/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor