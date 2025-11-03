Ladakh LG calls on Defence Minister, discusses humanitarian assistance & air connectivity for UT

Leh/New Delhi, Nov 3 Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday and discussed humanitarian assistance and air connectivity for the UT, an official statement said.

"Lt Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, today called on the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi and held a detailed discussion on strengthening welfare initiatives and connectivity measures for the Union Territory, particularly during the winter months when Ladakh remains cut off from the rest of the country," it said.

During the meeting, Gupta apprised Rajnath Singh of the unique challenges faced by the people of Ladakh owing to extreme climatic conditions and limited accessibility during the prolonged winter season, the statement said.

"He sought the Ministry’s continued support in extending humanitarian assistance under Operation Sadbhavana, an initiative of the Indian Army that has been instrumental in promoting goodwill, education, healthcare, and community welfare across remote regions of Ladakh. The L-G emphasised the need to further augment air connectivity to ensure uninterrupted supplies and emergency movement during the winter period. He requested the continuance of air services between Kargil–Thoise–Chandigarh and also proposed enhanced air maintenance services between Leh and Delhi to facilitate essential logistics, passenger movement, and medical evacuations when road access remains closed due to heavy snowfall," it said.

The Lt Governor also expressed his gratitude to the Defence Minister for the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of border residents, including the medical evacuation of civilians and for the army’s continued role in Ladakh’s socio-economic development.

"Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, appreciated the concerns raised by the Lt Governor and assured all possible assistance from the Ministry of Defence in coordination with relevant agencies to improve connectivity and extend the scope of humanitarian outreach in Ladakh," the statement said.

