Ladakh to Get Five New Districts, Announces Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday that five new districts will be created in Ladakh. This significant move comes ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in 2024. According to the Home Ministry, the newly formed districts will include Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang.

In pursuit of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 26, 2024

“In pursuit of Narendra Modi’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

Ladakh currently consists of only two districts, Leh and Kargil, both of which are governed by their autonomous district councils. With the creation of the new districts, Ladakh will now have a total of seven districts.